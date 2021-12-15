COLD SPRING -- The debate about the location of Cold Spring's new public safety building continues as the council voted to host a public meeting in January.

Tuesday night's city council meeting included the presentation of a Geographic Information Systems Study with possible locations and corresponding response times for the fire department.

All of the locations are within acceptable response times for the city, but most of them would require the city to buy property.

Council Member, Doug Schmitz, voiced his opposition to any location requiring emanant domain.

I have no interest in buying property or kicking somebody out of their house. Zero interest. And, with all these other properties, that's what we've got to do.

Another solution the council is considering is remodeling the current city hall to house the fire and police departments.

The public meeting discussing these issues will be held on the 11th of January.

