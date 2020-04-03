Cold Spring Street to Undergo Construction Starting Monday

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring city street that doubles as a county road will undergo construction starting Monday.

Stearns County Road 158, also known as 1st Street South will be closed between Red River Avenue to just east of Highway 23.

The reconstruction project will keep the road closed through September. Residents and businesses along 1st Street South will have access to their properties via the west end of County Road 158.

All other traffic will be detoured around the work zone.

