Coborn’s Rolling Out Mask Policy for Customers Monday

ST. CLOUD, MN – Starting next week, Coborn’s is asking customers to mask up before entering some of its stores.

Coborn’s, Inc. says shoppers at Coborn’s, Cash Wise, and Marketplace Foods supermarket and liquor stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be asked to wear masks beginning on Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coborn’s says those who enter a store without a mask will be given one to wear, while supplies last. Children under the age of 5 and customers unable to wear a mask due to health reasons will be allowed to shop without a mask.

“In the event a guest is uncomfortable wearing a mask, they are urged to use the online ordering options available at every Coborn’s, Inc. location,” the company says.

Coborn’s rolled out a mandatory mask policy for employees in April, and has been encouraging customers to wear masks while shopping.

“Guests wearing masks while they shop is appreciated by our employees and could help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve, ultimately helping us to continue to fully staff our stores and serve our guests for the duration of the pandemic,” said President Chris Coborn.

Coborn’s operates stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa. Locally, the company also owns Holiday and Little Dukes convenience stores; Coborn's says masks will be required inside of Little Dukes stores, but not Holiday.