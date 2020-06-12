Clearwater Woman Hurt in Rear End Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Clearwater woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 50th Street South in Buffalo Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Jamie Curtis, of Clearwater, was heading south on Highway 25 when she slowed for stopped traffic and was rear ended by another vehicle.

She was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Branden Roemer of Becker, was not hurt.