City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!

My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been looking forward to your winter skating tradition, you're in luck! On Monday, January 3rd The City of Holdingford made a fun announcement on their Facebook page.

They wrote, "Skating rink is open!"

That's right! Even though we had a really mild start to December, the temperature has definitely been cold enought to finally hit the ice! So, you might want to search for your skates today, sharpen the blades and definitely bundle up. Chilly might be the biggest understatement.

The city's Facebook post has received dozens of reactions from excited residents.

Holdingford Mayor Sue Marstein wrote, "Wow nice and smooth!"

She's totally right about that too. There's something almost mezmerizing about the photo. Maybe it's the deep blue sky reflecting off of the ice rink...or perhaps it's the way the snow is perfectly boarding the ice? We're not sure, but it looks awesome.

Alicia Nierenhausen asked, "is there a warm house...just wondering?"

Lynette Kapsner Bloch had the most Minnesota response ever, "I don't think so. Skate faster you'll stay warmer".

The Holdingford ice skating rink is located at Veterans Memorial Park, next to the town softball field.