St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids Christmas Tree Disposal

St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids Christmas Tree Disposal

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. CLOUD/SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Residents in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids have a few dates for disposing of their Christmas trees.

In St. Cloud, the public works department has designated this Monday and Monday, January 22nd for its annual collection of Christmas trees.

Residents who use the city's garbage and recycling system can use this service.

You need to attach a clear yard waste bag or green garbage bag to the tree, place it in your normal garbage collection area by 6:00 a.m. on the pickup date, and have all decorations removed. Wreaths are not accepted for recycling because they have wires.

In Sauk Rapids, the city's compost site will be open this Saturday as well as Saturday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for Christmas tree disposal.

Get our free mobile app

The service is free with a food donation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON