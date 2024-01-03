St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids Christmas Tree Disposal

ST. CLOUD/SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Residents in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids have a few dates for disposing of their Christmas trees.

In St. Cloud, the public works department has designated this Monday and Monday, January 22nd for its annual collection of Christmas trees.

Residents who use the city's garbage and recycling system can use this service.

You need to attach a clear yard waste bag or green garbage bag to the tree, place it in your normal garbage collection area by 6:00 a.m. on the pickup date, and have all decorations removed. Wreaths are not accepted for recycling because they have wires.

In Sauk Rapids, the city's compost site will be open this Saturday as well as Saturday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for Christmas tree disposal.

The service is free with a food donation.

