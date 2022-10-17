Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator.

It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of suck to have to climb a staircase that far.

This giant escalator is just over 118 feet long and clips along at about 100 feet per minute. This new escalator beats out the Guthrie's big moving staircase in height by over 8 feet. The Guthrie escalator is 47 feet tall and the new MSP escalator is just over 55 feet tall.

It takes about 75 seconds to ride and transport about 9000 people an hour.

So, if you are in the area of MSP and have nothing to do, take the kids to see the "big damn escalator". It will be a thrill for all.

Believe it or not, there actually are bigger escalators elsewhere in the country. In Silver Spring, Maryland they boast about having the longest escalator in the Western Hemisphere. It has a length of about two football fields.

Even though it was finished and ready to go in 2020, the opening was delayed due to the pandemic and low traffic at the airport.

I suppose if I just happen to be at MSP, I'll have to take a ride just to say I did.

Check out the video below

