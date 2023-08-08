Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

REGIONAL PLAYOFF GAMES

REGION 11C

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 (13 Innings)

(Friday August 4th)

The Polecats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their region rival from the Central Valley League the Clippers, backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs, four doubles and a triple. They made some sensational plays of defense, possible worthy of ESPN high lights. Their starting pitcher was Steven VanVleet, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and one walk. Michael Revenig threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Dokkebakken threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, including his thirteenth inning home run. Cole Bovee went 3-for-6 with three doubles for two RBIS and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-6 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Dokkenbakken went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Michael Revenig went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Brock Woitalla had a great game both on the field and at bat, he went 3-for-6 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Olson went 2-for-6 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game of thirteen innings. He gave up seventeen hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Matt had a great performance, despite the number of hits given up, he threw a total of 206 pitches. The Clippers played outstanding defense, in his support with several sensational plays in the field.

The Clippers offense was led by Veteran Dan Berg, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk, the Veteran had several nice plays in right field. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had some outstanding plays in center field. Lincoln Haugen had a pair of sacrifice bunts for one RBI, he had a good game at his catcher position. Nolan Geislinger had a very good game, he went 3-for-6, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Feisty had a sensational game at shortstop. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned three walk and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Carson Geislinger and Landon Nieman both went 1-for-6 and each scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3 (12 Innings)

(Saturday August 5th)

The Muskies defeated the Joes in a twelve innings battle, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Muskies play solid defense in support of their pitchers. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and three walks. Righty Adam Wenker threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Lefty David Deminsky threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, went 2-for-6 with a double and a RBI and Brian Schellinger went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jace Otto went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Jacob Merrill and Ethan Carlson both went 1-for-5, each earned a walk and both scored a run, Cody Partch earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter was hit by a pitch.

The Joes starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and five walks. Isaac Benesh threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and four walks.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Joey Atkinson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Lukas Theisen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Rott went1-for-4. Noah Bissett went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Player/manger Brandon Bloch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0

(Saturday August 5th)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League, backed by six hits, and aided by eight walks. The Brewers played very good defense in support of their pitcher. Lefty JT Harren threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Derrik had a game on defense at his third base position. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-5 and Luke Harren went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Veteran Sam Iten went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 and Josh Lanctot earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Stang earned a walk and he scored a run, Brady Kenning earned a walk and Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was lefty Jaylen Vorpahl, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Max Koprek threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Stone Poneys offense was led byJosh Schaefer, he went 2-for-4 and veteran Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Drew Geiger went 1-for-4, Calen O’Connell and Kalen Lewis both earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 BECKER BANDITS 0

(Saturday August 5th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, backed by seven hits, including three doubles. They were aided by nine walks and they played good defense in support of their starting pitcher. Righty “Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded seven walks.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four big RBIs and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Schlegel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Tyler Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jordan Picka and Jack Grell both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Krenz threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and Andrew Kolbinger threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Nolan Reiter went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Mitch Louden went 1-for-4, Matt Krenz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Dumonceaux, Keenan Hjernstad and Connor Rolf all earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 14 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

(Saturday August 5th)

The Clippers of the Central Valley defeated their rivals the Joes from the Sauk Valley league, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles and a triple. The Clippers were aided by seven walks and they played very good defense. There was a couple of plays surely worthy of ESPN highlights. The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Carlson Geislinger, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Veteran Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Kevin had some outstanding defensive plays in center field. Veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lincoln had a very good game behind the plate, he called a great game and played great defense. Landon Nieman went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Carson Geislinger went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Veteran Dan Berg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Nolan had a great defensive game at shortstop. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Caden Nieman went 1-for-1. Carter Block went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and player/manager Matt Geislinger earned three walks and he scored three runs.

The Joes starting pitcher was Matt Bolton, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Lukas Theisen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Staller went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Rott earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 and Jonah Schneider went 1-for-1.

SARTELL MUSKIES 1 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

(Sunday August 6th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Polecats, backed by six hits, very good defense, there were a number of plays that were worthy of ESPN highlights and an outstanding pitching performance. It punched the Muskies ticket to the state tournament! The Muskies starting pitcher was righty Wes Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits (eight singles), three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Wes will be a senior at Sartell-St. Stephen High School this fall. Wes worked in the press box the last game of the day, as the PA guy!

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Ritter, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cody Partch went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 and Andrew Deters was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Alex Otto, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4. Sam Dokkebakken and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Michael Olson and Cole Bovee both went 1-for-4 and Michael Revenig earned walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

(Sunday August 6th)

The Brewers from the Central Valley League defeated the River Cats from the Sauk Valley League, backed by seven hits, including three doubles. The Brewers played very good defense in support of their pitcher. Righty Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Kenning was credited for a RBI. Reed Pfannesntein went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-4 with a double and Will Boeckman went 1-for-4 with a double. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4, Luke Schmidt earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw five innings, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4, Preston Schlegel earned two walks, Samson Schlegel scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

(Sunday August 6th)

The Bandits defeated the Stone Poneys, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. The Bandits played solid defense in support of their pitchers, Weston Schug started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Bandits offense was led by Mitch Louden, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Reiter went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Matt Krenz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Keenan Hjeramstad earned a walk and Will Thorn scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Zack Overboe, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Kalen Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Gavan Schulte went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Will Kranz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4. Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Geiger earned a walk.

REGION 15C

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 (12 Innings)

(Friday August 4th)

The Rockies from the Central Valley League defeated their foe the Chargers from the Stearns County League, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double. The Rockies won in walk off fashion in the bottom of the twelfth, a single by Luke VanErp drove in Brady Linn for the winning run. Their starting pitcher was righty Cole Fuchs, he threw 9 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Righty Trevor Lardy threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies were led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Linn went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Alex Geislinger was credited for a RBI. Player/manager David Jonas went 4-for-6 with a double for a RBI and Alex Dufner went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-2, he earned four walks and he scored a run. Luke Van ERP went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Fuchs had a sacrifice fly.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Imdieke, a draftee from Meire Grove Grovers thew 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Ben Welle went 2-for-6 for a RBI. Austin Schoenberg earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was a credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Terres had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk, Owen Meyer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Devin Orbeck had a sacrifice fly.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

(Saturday August 5th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, in a very good pitching match up, The Martins did collect nine hits and they played very good defense. Righty Scott Lieser threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-4, Tanner Arceneau earned two walks, Ben Schroeder was hit by a pitch, Scott Lieser and Jaylen Arceneau both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Trent Wendlandt, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 and Carter Wessel earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jason Kampsen and Trent Wendlandt both went 1-for-4 and Sam Hopfer had a sacrifice bunt.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday August 5th)

The Express of the Central Valley defeated their league foe the Lakers, backed by ten hits including a pair of home runs and a double. The Express played very good defense in support of their righty Ben Johnson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Zach Dingmann threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three huge RBIs and he had a stolen base. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Brooks Marquardt and Zach Schmidt both went 1-for-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Schmidt threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmidt went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Adam Braun went 2-for-4. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Rudy Notch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier and Austin Lenzmeier both went 1-for-4 and Nolan Notch earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 ELROSA SAINTS 1

(Saturday August 5th)

The Silverstreaks defeated the Saints, backed by six hits, including three home runs. They played very good defense in support of their pitcher, lefty Ty Reller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Devin Hansen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Holm went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Schiffler went 2-for-4 with a home run and he had a stolen base. Caden Sand earned two walks and he scored a run, Will Funk scored a run and earned a walk, Carter Birr had a stolen base and Ty Reller earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Van Beck threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Will Van Beck went 2-for-4. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Peyton Winter went 1-for-4. Austin Dingmann earned two walks, Derek Wiener earned two walks and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

(Sunday August 6th)

The Martins from the Stearns County League defeated the Rockies from the Central Valley league, backed by nine hits. The starting pitcher for the Martins was Ben Schroeder, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Lieser threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-4, Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 and Avery Schmitz earned a walk. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Rockies starting pitcher was TJ Neu, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Backes threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Evan Acheson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by the player/manger David Jonas, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Luke Van Erp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Brady Weber went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 13 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3

(Saturday August 5th)

The Express from the Central Valley defeated the Silverstreaks from the Stearns County League, backed by seventeen hits. The Express was aided by eight walks and they played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty veteran Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four walks to earn the win. Matt Dingmann threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired on batter.

The Express offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games, veteran Adam Beyer had another big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Friesen went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Marquardt brothers had a total of six hits, two doubles, four RBIs, four walks and they scored four runs. Scott went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brian went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brooks went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Skylor Gruba, Noah Young and Jaxon Marquardt all scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was righty Jim Thull, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Caden Sand threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Engelmeyer, a Draftee from the Greenwald Cubs, threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Carter Birr went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Logan Funk went 1-for-3, Brandon Holm and Hunter Gohl both earned a walk and both scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Sunday August 6th)

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the Lakers from the Central Valley League, backed by seven hits, including a huge home run. The Saints played good defense in support of the pitcher, Brett Engelmeyer. He threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Nolan Notch, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chance Berger threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-4 with home run and Austin Lenzmeier was credited for a RBI. Adam Braun and Justin Kunkel both went 1-for-3, Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Rudy Notch was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

(Sunday August 6th)

The Chargers defeated the Lakers, backed by eleven hits and a big home run. They played solid defense in support of their pitcher. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Anthony Revermann, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Devin Orbeck threw 1 2/3 inning to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Ben Welle, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run for one RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nathan Terres went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Orbeck went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Owen Meyer earned two walks and Cory Schoenberg had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Grant Ludwig, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Nibaur, a draftee from the Farming Flames, threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The. Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jason Kampson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Shane Kampson and Sam Hopfer both earned a walk.

REGION 8C

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS. 1

(Saturday August 5th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by six hits and very good defense. The starting pitcher for the Steves was Levi Lampert, a draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays, he threw seven innings to earn the win. he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Jack Greenlun threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Derek Durant, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mathew Meyer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jack Greenlun earned two walks and he scored a run, Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 and Charlie Kent earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Mike Moulzolf, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Petron a draftee from the Pierz Brewers threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mike Moulzolf went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Beyer went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dan Marod went 1-for-4.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 8 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 2

(Saturday August 5th)

The Billygoats defeated their league foe the Saints, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, and four doubles. They played tough defense in support of their starting pitcher, veteran righty Todd Robinson. He threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Preston Rochleau threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Travis Kahl, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Thoma went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Joe Kahl went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Suska went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Tautges went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Matt Kummet earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Weber scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Peter Schumer, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and one walk. Drew Lange gave up one hit, three runs and three walks. Austin Dickmann threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Jake Ethen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led by by Logan Harren, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Peter Schumer went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, and Carter Voss went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 6 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2

(Saturday August 5th)

The Lakers defeated the Rebels, backed by nine hits, solid defense and they were aided by eight walks. The Righty Dominic Austing started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Peyton Randall earned two walks. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Nathan Sand went 1-for-1. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Rebels was Bryce Flanagan, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Boran threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tom Fairbanks, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brett Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mason Agir went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5

(Saturday August 5th)

The Lightning defeated the Black Sox, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs, triple and a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Lighting was Nick Ackerman, he three 7 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw 3 2/3 innings, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chris Pederson went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-5 with a double and Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Gates Cook went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Sam Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Drew Boland went went 1-for-5.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Cekalla threw 3 2/3 innings, he issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Cody Rose went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Tautges went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-5 with a double. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk and Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matt Johnson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Neuenschwander earned two walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

(Sunday August 6th)

The Lumberjacks defeated the Saints, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and they were aided by nine walks. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. The Lumberjacks had a pair of good pitching performances. Carter Petron, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recored eight strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Noah Winkelman, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Dan Marod went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson earned three walks and Rich Rassmasson earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Winkelman earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Tanner Reese went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Voss went 1-for-3, Rolando Ramos earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Peter Schumer earned a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4

(Sunday August 6th)

The Billy Goats defeated the Steves, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and they were aided by six walks. The starting pitcher for the Billy Goats was Matt Tautges, he threw 8 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Boser had a walk off single to score Lane Girtz for the walk off win in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Lane Girtz, he went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Noah Boser went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned one walk and he scored a run. Matt Tautges went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jack Suska went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Ben Thoma went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Aaron Weber went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-5.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Greenlun threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5, Charlie Kent went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Durant went 1-for-4.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 2 AVON LAKERS 0

(Sunday August 6th)

The Lightning defeated the Lakers, backed by five hits, including a triple and one double. The Lightning played great defense in support of their pitchers. Nate DeChaine threw eight very good innings, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Ackerman closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Wittwer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Matt Casperson went 1-for-3. Chris Pederson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Connor Quale and Aaron Jenkins both earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Elian Mezquita, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Swanson, a draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Pichelman threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Philippi, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Matt Meyer earned a walk. Ryan Janzen and Peyton Randall both went 1-for-4. Caleb Curry and Joe Dolan both earned a pair of walks.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 14 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 5

(Sunday August 6th)

The Black Sox defeated the Rebels, backed by eight hits and aided by nine walks. They did have one huge inning, in the sixth they put up eleven runs aided by eight walks. The Black Sox starting pitcher was Iver Papke, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Reller threw 2 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Nate Mettenburg, he had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Toutges went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ike Sawyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Millard went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Bryan Benson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Trevor Sawyer had a sacrifice bunt and Carter Neuenschwander earned a walk.

The Rebels staring pitcher was Jonah Prokott, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and three walks. Bryce Flanagan threw 1/3 off an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. Max Boran gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Haapajoki threw 1 1/3 innings to close out out.

The Rebels offense was led by Tom Fairbanks, he went 2-for-2 with a double, he had two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Max Boran went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Alex Haapajoki was credited for a RBI. Zach Heidmann went 1-for-3 with a walk and Josh Kossan went 1-for-2 with a home run. Riley DeRosier went 1-for-1, Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 and Brett Kramer earned a pair of walks.

REGION 4C

ATWATER CHUCKERS 1 MARSHALL A’S 0

(Saturday August 5th)

The Chuckers from the County Line League defeated the Marshall A’s from the Corn Belt league, backed by three huge hits. The Chuckers played great defense in support of their starting pitcher Josh Kingery. The righty threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by David Kingery and veteran Jordan Olson, both went 1-for-4 and Logan Straumann went 1-for-3. Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker earned two walks and he scored the games only run. Chris Fellows had two sacrifice bunts and he earned a walk. Jeff Peterson was hit by a pitch and Kobe Holtz earned a walk.

The A’s starting pitcher was Hunter Weinhoff, he threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Schwagel, he went 2-for-2 and AJ Toulouse was hit by a pitch. Chase Douglas and Seth Resnick both went 1-for-4.

BIRD ISLAND BULL FROGS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Saturday August 5th)

The Bull Frogs from the Corn Belt League defeated the Pirates from the County Line League, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Dylan Gass threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Aiden Elfering threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jordan Sagedahl, went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Braeden Tersteeg went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. James Woelfel went 1-off-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Aiden Elfering went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Shawn Dollarschell went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored run. Trent Athmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Dokken went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Starting pitcher for the Pirates, Bennett Evans, threw six and 2/3 innings. He gave p eleven hits, seven runs, issued one walk and recored three strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw one and 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up one hit, one walk and recorded two strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by No. 1 went 1-for-3 with a home run and Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, Tanner Stanley went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3. Grayson Fuchs, Drew Tangen, Garrett Leusink and Grant Fuchs all went 1-for-4.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 13 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3

(Saturday August 5th)

The Rockets from the Corn Belt League defeated the Twins from the County Line League, backed by nine hits, including two doubles and a home run. The Rockets played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Cole Christensen started on the mound for the Rockets, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Wylie Lottman threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockets were led on offense by Isaac Call went 1-for-1 with a home run, for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Ian Koosman went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Wylie Lottman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Caleb Ditmarson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Kientz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brett Swanson went 1-for-2 with a double. Veteran Mike Jeseritz earned walk and he scored a run, Alex Call was hit by a pitch and Brooks Asche earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Mike Danielson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Garret White threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jett Salonek threw 3 1/3innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carson McCain went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Dalton Rambow had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jett Salonek earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Staska went 1-for-4. Scott Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Rambow earned walk.

REGAL EAGLES 11 MILROY YANKEES 2

(Saturday August 5th)

The Eagles from the County Line league defeated the Yankees from the Corn Belt League, backed by nine hits and aided by six walks. The Eagles played very good defense in support of the starting pitcher. Brandon Wedel started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Meyer went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Aiden Belden was credited for a RBI. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Womack was credited for a RBI, he earned a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Knudsen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Chi Schneider earned a walk. J. Beier, Shortstop, went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. J. Beier, second baseman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Yankees was Isaac Schmitt, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recored four strikeouts. N. Deutz threw one inning, he gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Tauer threw one inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Yankees offense was led by David Schneider, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and Branden Flock earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jake Tauer went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Jacob Hughes went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colten Minkel and Andy Schmidt both went 1-for-4, Brian Dolan went 1-for-1 and Aaron Mathiowetz earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 3 RAYMOND ROCKETS 1

(Sunday August 6th)

The Eagles from the County Line League defeated the Rockets from the Corn Belt League, backed by eight hits and great defense. The Eagles starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by J. Beier (2nd baseman) went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Knudsen went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Derek Dengerud had a great game, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nate Meyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rockets starting pitcher was Alex Call, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Caleb Ditmarson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Wylie Lottman, he went 2-for-4 and Brady Kienitz was credited for a RBI. Ian Koosman went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Alex Call went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-4, Brett Swanson went 1-for-3 and Caleb Ditmarson earned a walk and he scored a run.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 4 ATWATER CHUCKERS 3

(Sunday August 6th)

The Bull Frogs from the Corn Belt league defeated the Chuckers from the County Line League, backed by five hits. Their starting pitcher was Casey Lewandowski, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and no walks. Jared Dettmann threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Aiden Elfering threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bull Frogs offense was led by Trent Athman, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Braeden Tersteeg earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Zeke Walton went 2-for-4 and Nic Taylor scored a run. Jordan Sagedahl and Dylan Gass both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk. Shawn Dollarschell earned a walk and he scored a run, James Noelfel earned a walk and Logan Swann scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was righty Chris Fellows, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by veteran Jordan Olson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Fellows went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Logan Straumann went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Kingery and David Kingery both went 1-for-5 and Jack Peterson went 1-for-4. Kobe Holtz went went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jeff Peterson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 14 MILROY YANKEES 5

(Sunday August 6th)

The Twins from the County Line league defeated the Yankees from the Corn Belt league, backed by twenty-one hits, including a pair of doubles and eight players with multi-hit games. The Twins starting pitcher was Brayden Skindelien, he threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave gave up fourteen hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Brayden Skindelien went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Scott Rambow went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Rambow went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jett Salonek went 2-for-4 for for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Arndorfer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Yankees was Austin Deutz, he threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Mathiowetz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and four walks. Brock Schultz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Yankees offense was led by David Schmidt, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Brian Dolan went 1-for-5. Aaron Mathiowetz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Colten Mickel went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Leibfried went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Flock earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jake Tauer went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Schultz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

MARSHALL A’s 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

(Sunday August 6th)

The A’s from the Corn Belt League defeated the Pirates from the County Line League, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. The A’s played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Mitchell Bouwman started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Logan Terfehr threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Wes Sarsland threw two innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The A’s offense was led by Chase Douglas, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Peyton Grant went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Matt Hmielewski went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Connor Neubeck went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Seth Resnick went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Hunter Wienhoff was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Schwagel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Tomasek earned a walk and he scored a run. AJ Toulouse went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and a walk. Blake Vagle threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Griffin Bjerke earned a walk. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Drew Tangen and Garrett Leusink both went 1-for-4.

REGIONAL GAMES SCHEDULES

REGION 11C (SARTELL)

Friday August 11th

LUXEMBURG BREWERS vs. SARTELL MUSKIES 7:30

Saturday August 12th

WATKINS CLIPPERS vs. CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12:00

BECKER BANDITS vs. MONTICELLO POLECATS 2:30

THIRD/FOURTH SEEDING GAME 5:30

REGION 15C

Friday August 11th

KIMBALL EXPRESS vs. ST.MARTIN MARTINS 8:00 @ St. Martin

Saturday August 12th

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS vs. SPRING HILL CHARGERS 12:00 @ Lake Henry

COLD SPRING ROCKIES vs. ELROSA SAINTS 2:30 @ Lake Henry

Sunday August 13th

11:00 and 12:30 @ Lake Henry

REGION 8C

Friday August 11th @ Pierz

NISSWA LIGHTING vs. BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 7:30 @ (Championship)

Saturday August 12th @ Pierz

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS vs. AVON LAKERS 1:00

FREEPORT BLACK SOX vs. ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4:00

THIRD/FOURTH SEEDING GAME 7:00

REGION 4C

Friday August 11th @ Milroy

REGAL EAGLES vs. BIRD ISLAND BULL FROGS 7:30

Saturday August 12th @ Milroy

MARSHALL A’s Voss. RAYMOND ROCKETS 11:00

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS vs. ATWATER CHUCKERS 1:30

Winner of A’s and Rockets vs. Twins/Chuckers winner 4:00

Loser of BIRD ISLAND/REGAL vs. winner of 6:30

Sunday August 13

Winner of 6:30 Saturday vs. winner of Bird Island/Regal 11:00

If necessary 1:30

REGION 2B @ COLD SPRING

Friday August 11th:

Game One: MOORHEAD MUDCATS vs. COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7:30

Saturday August 12th

Game Two: SOBIESKI SKIS vs. MOORHEAD BREWERS 12:00

Game Three: Loser of Game One vs. Loser of Game Two 3:00

Game Four: Winners of Game One vs. Winner of Game Two 6:00