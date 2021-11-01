Central Minnesota’s 6 Most Expensive Homes

Sometimes it's fun to go online and virtually tour some of the most expensive homes I know I'll never be able to afford (especially with an attitude like that). Central Minnesota may not be anywhere close to New York or LA, but we definitely have some homes with a price sticker that would compare. Check out six of Minnesota's most expensive homes on the market right now according to Zillow. If you fall in love with any of them, you might want to start playing the lottery.

Who doesn't love the idea of lake living in Minnesota? There's a $1 million property in Avon located at 33668 Poverty Point Drive...the address is a little ironic. It's got 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 4,984 square feet of space. Possibly the best part is, it's located on Middle Spunk lake with 293' of lake frontage. There's a walkout basement, a huge kitchen for hosting with granite countertops, a fireplace in the living room, double sinks in the bathroom, and more. It's a must-see property listed with Neil Theisen at Central MN Realty LLC.

Avon Home

Location, location location! Sartell's spendiest home is at 1624 Blackberry Circle, just a short walk from the golf course. For $949,900 you'll get 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,417 square feet of finished space. If you love the great outdoors and the changing of the seasons, you'll be able to enjoy them from the comfort of your own front porch, screened porch, or multi-tiered deck. There's also a large basketball court on the 1.24-acre property. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, built-ins, granite countertops, and lots of space for hosting. The house is listed with Matt Wieber of Agency North Real Estate, Inc.

Sartell Home

Clearwater's second most expensive home is selling for $1,050,000. You'll find it located at 21658 215th Street. This 5-bedroom, 5 bathroom home has 5,337 square feet of space and it's a new construction with all of the modern touches. Inside, there's a sports court, chef's kitchen with all high-end appliances, large bathroom, huge master suite, and more. It's listed with James Heckendorf at Werschay Real Estate Services.

Clearwater Home

St. Cloud's most expensive home can be found at 2240 Chelmsford Lane. It's listed for $1,299,999. For that price tag, you'll get 6 bedrooms and seven bathrooms with 9,270 square feet of space. It's a huge mansion. Right away, you'll notice the beautiful architectural works and stunning craftsmanship. This home has it all. It's listed with Sue Pladson at Coldwell Banker Realty.

St. Cloud Home

Clearwater's most expensive home is selling for $1.3 million. It's a five-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with 5,442 square feet of finished space located at 21848 Talon Drive. It's absolutely stunning vaulted ceilings, a huge gourmet kitchen, and plenty of room to host company. The property is listed with Amy Legatt at RE/MAX Results.

Clearwater Home

The most expensive home for sale in Holdingford, Minnesota is a jaw-dropping $1.3 million, located at 42716 County Road 3. It'll get you 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms and 3,207 square feet of space. It's made for country living. The property is complete with 107 acres of land to boot. It's listed with Paul Traut at Headwaters Realty Services.