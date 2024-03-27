Maybe you've been thinking about bumping up to a bigger house for your growing family. Or maybe you're thinking of downsizing now that the kids are out of the nest. Either way -- you have a house to sell.

And the best time -- statistically -- to sell your place is coming up soon.

R.O.I.

According to a report from Realtor.com, listing your home the week of April 14-20 gets home sellers the best return on one of their biggest investments -- their homes.

Why? Lots of reasons, actually.

Sellers can expect above-average prices during this week, nationwide. Historically, 1.1% higher than the average week and typically, 10.4% higher than the beginning of the year. That's because there's also above-average demand as buyers start looking online and on-the-street -- but there's not as much inventory to choose from.

Supply and Demand 101: More demand + less competition = higher selling prices.

And because there's above-average demand, Realtor.com says homes will sell faster during this week. In fact, 9 days faster, according to the study. And in a world where time is money, 9 fewer days to deal with your home's sale is pretty attractive.

There's also lower competition from other sellers and not as many price reductions. Less competition and not as much haggling over price cuts? Sign me up.

But even if you won't be ready for an Open House in mid-April, that's okay. You can use the report to figure out the next best times for you.

So if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger and selling, now may be the best time of the year to do it. Start baking those cookies and putting drops of vanilla on the lightbulbs.