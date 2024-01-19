Blank Canvas – Check Out This Minnesota School That’s For Sale!

WHAT COULD THIS BEAUTIFUL SPACE BE IN THE FUTURE?

I can't wait to see who will purchase this unique property, and what creative things they will do with it.

Renville County Housing & Economic Development posted this former Buffalo Lake school for sale, in the city of Buffalo Lake.

Photo by Stefanie Ryan

SPACIOUS LOCATION

Located at 211 3rd Street NE, in Buffalo Lake, this building sits on 2.4 acres, with an option to add 0.80 acre parking lot across the street. The school is approximately 68,000 square feet. The roof is in good shape and the building is structurally sound.

The school includes the original building, that was built back in 1917, with two additions; one in 1939, and the other in 1954. Currently, it has no elevators or sprinkler systems in it; However, it IS wired for a fire alarm system.

Photo by Stefanie Ryan

IMAGINE THE POSSIBILITIES

The building utilizes Boilers/Steam heat dating back from 1948-1950. It has a newer cafeteria and a multi-purpose gym, as well as a large second gym with a stage.

Photo by Stefanie Ryan

MULTIPLE BATHROOMS AND LARGE CLASSROOMS

There are multiple large classrooms in the facility, as well as multiple bathrooms, and a large shop area with garage access.

Renville County Housing & Economic Development

Here is the post that was up on Facebook recently:

COMMENTS

There were lots of comments and questions regarding this property in the post. Some people wanted to see the facility turned back into a school; some heard rumors that it was condemned, and some said the pictures needed to be updated as there were no longer appliances in the building.

For the right business though, this space could be something amazing! Maybe a home for senior citizens; maybe a rehab facility? With two gyms, and a stage, perhaps in can be a community event center, where they can hold community classes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY

If anyone is seriously interested in purchasing this property, they can contact Joel Baumgarten, BLHS Superintendent, at 320.848.2233 x1359 or jbaumgarten@blh.k12.mn.us.

