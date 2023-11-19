This Stunning Musicians Paradise Listing Awaits You In White Bear Lake

This Stunning Musicians Paradise Listing Awaits You In White Bear Lake

Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119

If money weren't an option, and I could buy a house that all of my kids would love to live in, this just might be it. A musician's paradise awaits in this massive home, as the living space is fitted with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.  4820 Stewart Avenue in White Bear Lake, Minnesota is looking for its new family.

Get our free mobile app
Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119
loading...

This home has three bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and was designed to be a place of inspiration, rejuvenation, and entertainment, according to the listing. With 5012 square feet of space, I'm pretty sure my musical children could find a way to be happy here.

Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119
loading...

The church structure was originally built in 1889, so you are getting the beautiful old history of the church with stained glass windows, high ceilings, and beautiful floors, with all the modern styling and technology of today.

Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119
loading...

The rooms are spacious, with walk-in closets and a very open feel.

Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119
loading...

How about this bar for entertaining your family and friends? Seems to me that you'll be the one in charge of holidays from this point forward.

Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119
loading...

The three-car garage is insulated and heated. My boys would be so excited to have a nice place to park, and no more scraping ice off the windshield.

Listed by: John Ludwigson 651-285-4939,Edina Realty, Inc.,Linda Powers 651-315-4119
loading...

The house includes a backyard pool as well, next to a bubbling creek; tranquil indeed.

What does a home like this list for? Right now the asking price is $3,450,000. Roughly a $23,500 monthly payment.  If you'd like to see more, just click HERE now.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Categories: feel good, From Around Central Minnesota, Kelly Cordes, Outdoor News, Real Estate
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON