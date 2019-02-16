MINNEAPOLIS -- Dance teams from five local high schools will be giving it all they’ve got this weekend.

The 2019 State Girl’s Dance Team Tournament is being held at Target Center in Minneapolis.

On Friday teams from Sartell-St. Stephen, Rocori, and St. Cloud Cathedral, whose team includes students from St. Cloud Christian School, will be participating in the Class AA Jazz Competition. St. Cloud Tech will be competing in Class AAA.

Then on Saturday, Sartell-St. Stephen will be looking to get their third consecutive and fifth overall title in the High Kick Competition. Rocori and St. Cloud Cathedral will also compete in Class AA, while Sauk Rapids-Rice will try to best the other teams in Class AAA.

Jazz Competition results:

Sartell-St. Stephen placed third in Class AA behind first-place Totino-Grace and second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s St. Louis Park.

Rocori, Cathedral, and Tech did not advance to the finals.

The top three spots in Class AAA went to Wayzata, Edina, and Eastview respectively.