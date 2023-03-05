Central Minnesota Swimmers Win at State Tournament

Central Minnesota Swimmers Win at State Tournament

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Swimming & Diving

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The results are in from this weekend’s Boy’s Swim and Dive State Tournament.

Several central Minnesota teams competed at the tournament in Minneapolis Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

In Class A, Sauk Rapids-Rice finished fourth in the team competition, Alexandria took fifth, Monticello 11th, Melrose-Sauk Centre 20th, and Apollo finished 29th. Cash Walz took second place in the 500 Yard Freestyle for the Storm, while Adam Wilwerding finished second in the 100 Yard Backstroke for Melrose-Sauk Centre.

In Class AA, the Tech/Cathedral/ROCORI/ Becker team finished 13th in the team competition, and Sartell-St. Stephen came in at 19. Micah Davis took first place in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Butterfly for TCRB.

Class A Results:

Alexandria:
Team Competition - 5th place
200-Yard Relay - 8th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place

Cooper Running
200-Yard Freestyle - 10th place
500-Yard Freestyle - 9th place

Eric Peterson
100-Yard Butterfly - 8th place
100-Yard Backstroke - 16th place

Erik Reineke
50-Yard Freestyle -  8th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 5th place

Kyler Kavanagh
1-Meter Dive - 2nd place

Logan Tung
100-Yard Breaststroke - 8th place
200-Yard IM -  6th place

Apollo:
Team Competition - 29th place

Hunter Jokinen
100-Yard Butterfly - 9th place

Melrose-Sauk Centre:
Team Competition - 20th place
200-Yard Relay - 12th place

Adam Wilwerding
100-Yard Backstroke - 2nd place

Andrue Stalboerger
1-Meter Dive - 11th place

Jacob Robischon
200-Yard IM - 16th place

Monticello:
Team Competition - 11th place
200-Yard Medley Relay - 15th place
200-Yard Freestyle Relay - 7th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 7th place

Gabe McDermott
1-Meter Dive - 12th place

Paul Fasen
50-Yard Freestyle - 14th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 7th place

Sauk Rapids-Rice:
Team Competition - 4th place
200-Yard Relay - 4th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 4th place

Alex Lucas
500-Yard Freestyle - 12th place

Cash Walz
200-Yard IM – Cash Walz – 4th place
500-Yard Freestyle - 2nd place

Garret Broman
100-Yard Butterfly - 6th place
100-Yard Backstroke - 7th place

Hayden Zabinski
200-Yard Freestyle - 11th place
1-Meter Dive - 5th place

Noah Blodgett
50-Yard Freestyle - 6th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 4th place

Class AA Results:

Sartell-St. Stephen:
Team Competition - 19th place
200-Yard Freestyle Relay - 15th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 14th place

George Larson
50-Yard Freestyle - 14th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 12th place

David Binsfeld
1-Meter Dive - 11th place

Truett Carlson
500-Yard Freestyle - 11th place

Tech/Cathedral/ROCORI/ Becker (TCRB):
Team Competition – 13th place

Braden Lemke
1-Meter Dive - 2nd place

Micah Davis
200-Yard Freestyle - 1st place
100-Yard Butterfly - 1st place

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

Historic cities: 10 metros with the oldest homes

New Jersey Real Estate Network collected U.S. Census Bureau data to understand which metro regions have the most old homes, which include houses built in 1949 or earlier.
Filed Under: boys swim and dive, mshsl, Sports, state tournament
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON