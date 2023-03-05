Central Minnesota Swimmers Win at State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The results are in from this weekend’s Boy’s Swim and Dive State Tournament.

Several central Minnesota teams competed at the tournament in Minneapolis Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

In Class A, Sauk Rapids-Rice finished fourth in the team competition, Alexandria took fifth, Monticello 11th, Melrose-Sauk Centre 20th, and Apollo finished 29th. Cash Walz took second place in the 500 Yard Freestyle for the Storm, while Adam Wilwerding finished second in the 100 Yard Backstroke for Melrose-Sauk Centre.

In Class AA, the Tech/Cathedral/ROCORI/ Becker team finished 13th in the team competition, and Sartell-St. Stephen came in at 19. Micah Davis took first place in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Butterfly for TCRB.

Class A Results:

Alexandria:

Team Competition - 5th place

200-Yard Relay - 8th place

400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place

Cooper Running

200-Yard Freestyle - 10th place

500-Yard Freestyle - 9th place

Eric Peterson

100-Yard Butterfly - 8th place

100-Yard Backstroke - 16th place

Erik Reineke

50-Yard Freestyle - 8th place

100-Yard Freestyle - 5th place

Kyler Kavanagh

1-Meter Dive - 2nd place

Logan Tung

100-Yard Breaststroke - 8th place

200-Yard IM - 6th place

Apollo:

Team Competition - 29th place

Hunter Jokinen

100-Yard Butterfly - 9th place

Melrose-Sauk Centre:

Team Competition - 20th place

200-Yard Relay - 12th place

Adam Wilwerding

100-Yard Backstroke - 2nd place

Andrue Stalboerger

1-Meter Dive - 11th place

Jacob Robischon

200-Yard IM - 16th place

Monticello:

Team Competition - 11th place

200-Yard Medley Relay - 15th place

200-Yard Freestyle Relay - 7th place

400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 7th place

Gabe McDermott

1-Meter Dive - 12th place

Paul Fasen

50-Yard Freestyle - 14th place

100-Yard Freestyle - 7th place

Sauk Rapids-Rice:

Team Competition - 4th place

200-Yard Relay - 4th place

400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 4th place

Alex Lucas

500-Yard Freestyle - 12th place

Cash Walz

200-Yard IM – Cash Walz – 4th place

500-Yard Freestyle - 2nd place

Garret Broman

100-Yard Butterfly - 6th place

100-Yard Backstroke - 7th place

Hayden Zabinski

200-Yard Freestyle - 11th place

1-Meter Dive - 5th place

Noah Blodgett

50-Yard Freestyle - 6th place

100-Yard Freestyle - 4th place

Class AA Results:

Sartell-St. Stephen:

Team Competition - 19th place

200-Yard Freestyle Relay - 15th place

400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 14th place

George Larson

50-Yard Freestyle - 14th place

100-Yard Freestyle - 12th place

David Binsfeld

1-Meter Dive - 11th place

Truett Carlson

500-Yard Freestyle - 11th place

Tech/Cathedral/ROCORI/ Becker (TCRB):

Team Competition – 13th place

Braden Lemke

1-Meter Dive - 2nd place

Micah Davis

200-Yard Freestyle - 1st place

100-Yard Butterfly - 1st place

