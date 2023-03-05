Central Minnesota Swimmers Win at State Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The results are in from this weekend’s Boy’s Swim and Dive State Tournament.
Several central Minnesota teams competed at the tournament in Minneapolis Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
In Class A, Sauk Rapids-Rice finished fourth in the team competition, Alexandria took fifth, Monticello 11th, Melrose-Sauk Centre 20th, and Apollo finished 29th. Cash Walz took second place in the 500 Yard Freestyle for the Storm, while Adam Wilwerding finished second in the 100 Yard Backstroke for Melrose-Sauk Centre.
In Class AA, the Tech/Cathedral/ROCORI/ Becker team finished 13th in the team competition, and Sartell-St. Stephen came in at 19. Micah Davis took first place in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Butterfly for TCRB.
Class A Results:
Alexandria:
Team Competition - 5th place
200-Yard Relay - 8th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place
Cooper Running
200-Yard Freestyle - 10th place
500-Yard Freestyle - 9th place
Eric Peterson
100-Yard Butterfly - 8th place
100-Yard Backstroke - 16th place
Erik Reineke
50-Yard Freestyle - 8th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 5th place
Kyler Kavanagh
1-Meter Dive - 2nd place
Logan Tung
100-Yard Breaststroke - 8th place
200-Yard IM - 6th place
Apollo:
Team Competition - 29th place
Hunter Jokinen
100-Yard Butterfly - 9th place
Melrose-Sauk Centre:
Team Competition - 20th place
200-Yard Relay - 12th place
Adam Wilwerding
100-Yard Backstroke - 2nd place
Andrue Stalboerger
1-Meter Dive - 11th place
Jacob Robischon
200-Yard IM - 16th place
Monticello:
Team Competition - 11th place
200-Yard Medley Relay - 15th place
200-Yard Freestyle Relay - 7th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 7th place
Gabe McDermott
1-Meter Dive - 12th place
Paul Fasen
50-Yard Freestyle - 14th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 7th place
Sauk Rapids-Rice:
Team Competition - 4th place
200-Yard Relay - 4th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 4th place
Alex Lucas
500-Yard Freestyle - 12th place
Cash Walz
200-Yard IM – Cash Walz – 4th place
500-Yard Freestyle - 2nd place
Garret Broman
100-Yard Butterfly - 6th place
100-Yard Backstroke - 7th place
Hayden Zabinski
200-Yard Freestyle - 11th place
1-Meter Dive - 5th place
Noah Blodgett
50-Yard Freestyle - 6th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 4th place
Class AA Results:
Sartell-St. Stephen:
Team Competition - 19th place
200-Yard Freestyle Relay - 15th place
400-Yard Freestyle Relay - 14th place
George Larson
50-Yard Freestyle - 14th place
100-Yard Freestyle - 12th place
David Binsfeld
1-Meter Dive - 11th place
Truett Carlson
500-Yard Freestyle - 11th place
Tech/Cathedral/ROCORI/ Becker (TCRB):
Team Competition – 13th place
Braden Lemke
1-Meter Dive - 2nd place
Micah Davis
200-Yard Freestyle - 1st place
100-Yard Butterfly - 1st place