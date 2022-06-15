Central Minnesota Experiencing a Heat Dome

The thermostat just got turned up in Central Minnesota. We made the switch from comfortable highs in the 70s to a stretch of 80s, 90s, and heat warnings in a snap. The term for this prolonged excessive heat is a "heat dome":

The heat dome phenomena develops when there is a large poleward shift in the jet stream, which becomes wavy and elongated. When this happens, a high pressure system can get "stuck" in place, forming a heat dome.

Air under a heat dome sinks, which increases the warming on the surface as air compresses. And because this hot air is sinking and really has nowhere to go, it can then lead to air quality concerns.

Heat domes happen all the time in other parts of the world, and we just so happen to be the location for the latest one.

As meteorologists track the movement of this heat dome, we will see it center itself across the Midwest the weekend of June 18th-19th, and hang out here for a while. Heat domes aren't just one size and shape either. They can expand and move around, and get hotter as the summer months go on.

It going to be another hot summer in Minnesota, so find a lake to jump into, indulge in some ice cream, and do your best to stay cool.

