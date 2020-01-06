Cathedral Names New Golf Coaches

Cathedral High School announced the hiring of a pair of new boys' golf coaches Monday morning. Josh Zwilling and Alex Koopmeiners will take over for a pair of longtime coaches in the program.

Zwilling and Koopmeiners take over for Pete Loehr, who coached with CHS for 15 seasons, and Jim Schreifels, who coached for ten seasons.

"We thank Pete and Jim for their long dedication to Cathedral High School and Cathedral Golf," Activities Director Emmett Keenan said in a release. "We are excited that Josh and Alex are set to continue the great tradition that Pete and Jim have established as the program is handed off to the next generation."