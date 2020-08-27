Cathedral Ready For School to Start [PODCAST]

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. He says they are ready to start the school year on September 8 and are taking precautions to keep students and staff safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Cathedral and St. Cloud Catholic schools are returning to school with in-person learning but Keenan said if the situation with the pandemic changes for the worse they are prepared to go to hybrid or distance learning. He says their technology has improved from last school year and they are better equipped for distance learning if that is something they need to do.

Cathedral is working to create a comfortable environment despite how abnormal things are during the pandemic. He says he doesn't want to be heavy handed in enforcing mask wearing but will aim to remind those not wearing masks to do so. He says they are taking precautions with sports as well with cleaning. Soccer players are practicing in pods while cross country meets are staggering the amount of runners who start at a one time.