Cathedral Expects to Hire a New Superintendent by March [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Catholic Schools is working to find a replacement for Lynn Grewing as Superintendent. Director of Advancement for St. Cloud Catholic Schools Chris Schellinger joined me on WJON today. Chris says they are in the search process and hope to have a new Superintendent hired by early March. Kathy Crispo was hired as Cathedral High School Principal on an interim basis to replace the retired Paula Foley. Hear about those personnel moves and more below.

Cathedral sports teams have enjoyed much success this year. The Crusaders boys hockey team is ranked #1 in the state in Class and the girls basketball team has won 4 games in a row. Learn more about Cathedral High School here.