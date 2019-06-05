Cathedral Boys Golfers Headed to State

The Cathedral boys golf team is headed back to the Class AA State tournament. The Crusaders finished with the top team score to win the Section 6AA title at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell. Cathedral's score was 588 which was 8 shots better than Crosby-Ironton. Rocori finished in 4th place.

(photo courtesy of Michele Freeman)

The Cathedral boys golf team consists of seniors Will Freeman, Nate Martin, and Jake Thibault, along with junior Ethan Cumming, sophomore Louis Stuck and freshman Leo Wershay. Cathedral is coached by Pete Loehr. The Class AA State Tournament will be played June 11-12 at Sand Creek in Jordan.

The Cathedral girls golf team finished in 4th place in the Section 6AA meet at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell. Albany finished first with a score of 734, Pierz finished 2nd.