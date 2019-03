Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans program I talked with Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer with the St. Cloud V.A.), and Jess Behrends (Caregiver Support Coordinator with the St. Cloud V.A). We discussed a Caregiver Support event that will take place at the St. Cloud V.A. Tuesday November 27. Listen to the conversation below.

Voices For Veterans is a segment that airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday or each month at 8:15 a.m.