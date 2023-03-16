Career Felon from St. Paul Sentenced for Gun Possession
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.
Get our free mobile app
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Geraldo Dilworth was caught with a .45-caliber handgun while waiting to board a train in St. Paul last March.
He pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm as an Armed Career Criminal in November.
Because Dilworth has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Washington Counties, including domestic assault and terroristic threats, he is prohibited under federal law from having a gun or ammunition.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Man Sentenced in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
- Stearns County Jury Acquits Man on Murder Charges
- No Closures Planned for Walleye Harvest on Mille Lacs Lake
- Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Announced
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting Cool, Wet Spring
10 Reasons You Should Move To Duluth Right Now
15 Professional Athletes From Minnesota
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.