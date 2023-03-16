Career Felon from St. Paul Sentenced for Gun Possession

Career Felon from St. Paul Sentenced for Gun Possession

Sherburne County Jail

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Geraldo Dilworth was caught with a .45-caliber handgun while waiting to board a train in St. Paul last March.

He pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm as an Armed Career Criminal in November.

Because Dilworth has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Washington Counties, including domestic assault and terroristic threats, he is prohibited under federal law from having a gun or ammunition.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

10 Reasons You Should Move To Duluth Right Now

 

15 Professional Athletes From Minnesota

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.
Filed Under: u.s. attorney's office
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON