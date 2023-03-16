Career Felon from St. Paul Sentenced for Gun Possession

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Geraldo Dilworth was caught with a .45-caliber handgun while waiting to board a train in St. Paul last March.

He pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm as an Armed Career Criminal in November.

Because Dilworth has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Washington Counties, including domestic assault and terroristic threats, he is prohibited under federal law from having a gun or ammunition.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

10 Reasons You Should Move To Duluth Right Now

15 Professional Athletes From Minnesota