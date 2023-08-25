Royalton Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Charge
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Royalton man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's office says 35-year-old Andrew Groen contacted a minor victim using a texting app and coerced the child into sending sexually explicit photos.
Court records show Groen posed as a 19-year-old man named Tyler and sent the victim obscene images, links to pornography, and encouraged the minor to have sex with an adult man identified in messages.
The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Willmar Police Department.
Groen has pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography.
A sentencing date has not been set.
