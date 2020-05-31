CARE Organization Distributing Free Produce to Community

FOLEY -- A local organization will be distributing produce to people in the community who are in need on Monday.

Community Action Respecting Elders (CARE) has received a donation of potatoes, apples, cabbage, and onions from Svihel Vegetable Farm.

The group will be giving the food out free of charge and is not setting limitations based on income but asks that you provide the number of people in your family along with their ages.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or until the food runs out at the CARE office at 321 6th Avenue in Foley.

The organization says they will be following social distancing guidelines and is asking that you stay in your vehicles and wait for the food to be brought to you.