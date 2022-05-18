Capital One Announces Date to Reopen U.S. Offices

UNDATED -- Capital One has announced a date when its employees will return to the office.

They say they plan to reopen U.S. offices - including the location in downtown St. Cloud - on September 6th in a hybrid model.

Workers have been working fully remotely for over two years now since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capital One says they plan on requiring regular testing for associates who do not provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The initial hybrid approach includes Mondays and Fridays to be virtual workdays where all associates will be able to work from home, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays Capital One offices will be fully open. There will be fully remote exceptions.

Capital One has 600 employees in St. Cloud.