Candy Buy Back For Heroes Event Happening Nov. 1st

WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO WITH ALL THAT CANDY?

Saint Cloud Toyota is having a big party called the "Candy Buy Back For Heroes Event," on Wednesday, November 1st, right after Halloween.

WHERE WILL THE EVENT TAKE PLACE?

The fun-filled event will take place at the Toyota dealership in St. Cloud. It will begin at 5 pm and wrap up around 8 pm.

KIDS GET PAID FOR GIVING CANDY

Children will receive a One Dollar Coin for every pound of candy they donate, plus there will be numerous fun activities for families to participate in as well.

WHAT HAPPENS TO ALL THAT CANDY?

The candy is donated to various Military vet organizations that support our military. Some of the candy will also be sent to troops who are stationed overseas.