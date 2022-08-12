Candidate deadline In Foley Approaching

FOLEY -- This fall, residents in Foley will head to the polls to vote for a mayor and two members of the city council.

A notice from Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn reminds candidates that they have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to file the affidavits of candidacy at the city administrator’s office in city hall.

The affidavits for a two-year-term as mayor and two four-year-terms on the city council are available at the city administrator’s office.

To help with the process, the office will be open from 7:30 am until 4:00 pm Friday and Monday, and open until 5:00 pm on Tuesday.