Cambridge Woman Going Viral For Her Wedding Vows

If you've been searching the internet for a heartwarming story today, this is it. Minnesota is in the spotlight after a video of a Cambridge bride delivering her vows on Dec. 11 went viral with over 4.5 million views.

According to Fox News, Vanessa Lynch decided to deliver her vows to her 9-year-old stepson, Henry. In the heartfelt video, Lynch says,

"Henry, I know I wasn't there the day you came into the world, I wasn't there for your first steps or frists words. But, I promise I will be there for many more of your firsts. I promise to love you if you were my own. And lastly, I promise I'll be the best wife for your dad and I promise to be the best stepmom I can be for you."

In the TikTok video posted by the wedding videographer, yellowfilmsweddings, Lynch, Henry, and Craig, the groom are three all seen crying as she delivers her tear-jerking speech. At the end of the video, all three hug it out.

According to the interview Lynch did with Fox News, she said that she's not typically an emotional person, "I got choked up because I could see how much it meant to Henry to hear those things."

What a great way to ring in the New Year! Check out the emotional video below.

Here's a link to Vanessa's Facebook page where she also shared a link to the video and more behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from her beautiful wedding day!

