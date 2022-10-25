Businesses Grow, Expand in St. Joseph in 2022

Downtown St. Joseph has been growing rapidly in the past few years.

It started with the opening of the critically acclaimed Krewe Restaurant and Flour & Flower Bakery in 2020. Then there was the addition of the retail store Hudson & Co. in 2021.

But 2022 has definitely been the breakout year for downtown St. Joe, with a number of new shops, eateries, and places to grab a drink.

As for future growth in downtown St. Joseph, Community Development Director Nate Keller says they are starting to run out of available properties for new businesses, but the city is still moving forward with the plan to bring a boutique hotel to the downtown.

Also, developer Shannon Wiger who has bought and redeveloped a number of the buildings says her next project is a property adjacent to the old police station which she envisions being the home to two or three more small businesses, maybe a salon/spa and a wine bar.