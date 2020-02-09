Burst of Snow Makes Roads Slippery in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED -- A burst of snow made roads slippery in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service reports 16 inches of snow fell on Estelline, in eastern South Dakota, as of Sunday morning while Lake Crystal, in southern Minnesota, reported 15.5 inches.

More than 12 inches of snow fell on De Smet, South Dakota, and on St. James, Minnesota. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies.

The storm had moved on to western Wisconsin by noon Sunday.