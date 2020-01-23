Bulls Hand Wolves Seventh Straight Loss

The Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110 Wednesday night at United Center in Chicago. The Wolves have now lost seven straight games to fall to 15-29 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 40 points on 16-24 shooting, while Andrew Wiggins poured in 25. Former Timberwolf Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 25 points.

The Wolves will host the Houston Rockets Friday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The game can be heard on WJON.