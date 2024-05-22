Buffalo Wild Wings Special: All You Can Eat Wings And Fries

I love me some boneless wings at B-Dubs. And who doesn't love fries?

So when I read Buffalo Wild Wings is offering an "All You Can Eat Boneless Wings + Fries" deal for $19.99, I was intrigued.

But there are a bunch of rules for this first-half-of-summer promotion.

The special runs all day just two days a week -- Mondays and Wednesdays -- and it's for Dine-In service only.

And there is a lot of fine print.

It's just at participating locations (I called and YES, St. Cloud is taking part in the fun.)

The $19.99 doesn't include tax, fees or gratuity. (Tip your server...)

You can only get the special while dining in the restaurant. Not available with BWW Go.

The special is for just one person -- no sharing.

You can't take "leftovers" home.

And you can't use other discounts or offers.

The promotion started May 13th and will run through Wednesday, July 10th.

It would seem BWW is trying to spike business on Mondays and Wednesdays with this "all you can eat" offer.

It's a tempting deal -- but not everyone has done well with "all you can eat" offers. Red Lobster is shutting down 100 restaurants nationwide (none in Minnesota) and filed for bankruptcy, in part, because of huge losses for their hugely popular "endless shrimp" deal last year.

With a wink and a nod, B-Dubs acknowledged Red Lobster's issues with an Instagram post:

"Pls don't bankrupt us," reads the Insta post.

The St. Cloud Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 3701 West Division Street.

