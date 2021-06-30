Buffalo Middle School Student Wins Discrimination Settlement

BUFFALO -- A transgender student at Buffalo Community Middle School has won a discrimination settlement after it was ruled the school failed to provide a safe and equitable learning environment to the student.

Megan Peterson with Gender Justice says as part of the settlement:

By the beginning of the upcoming school year, the district has agreed to allow trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming use the restrooms and locker room facilities that match their gender identity, ensure that trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming students can play sports that are consistent with their gender identity

The school was accused of repeatedly isolating the student from his classmates and limiting his restroom access to a single facility no other student was required to use.

