Buffalo Middle School Student Wins Discrimination Settlement
BUFFALO -- A transgender student at Buffalo Community Middle School has won a discrimination settlement after it was ruled the school failed to provide a safe and equitable learning environment to the student.
Megan Peterson with Gender Justice says as part of the settlement:
By the beginning of the upcoming school year, the district has agreed to allow trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming use the restrooms and locker room facilities that match their gender identity, ensure that trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming students can play sports that are consistent with their gender identity
The school was accused of repeatedly isolating the student from his classmates and limiting his restroom access to a single facility no other student was required to use.
This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.
