Buffalo Man Gets Over 8-Years In Prison for Assaulting Child

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County Judge has sentenced a Buffalo man to 8-and-a-half-years in prison for assaulting an infant in Waite Park.

Twenty-two-year-old Cody Anderson will get credit for 40 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, Waite Park police officers responded to a medical in the 1200 block of 7th Street South last March. Officers found a six-month-old child unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The baby was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and later to HCMC in Minneapolis for emergency surgery.

Records show the child was suffering from bleeding on the brain and doctors determined the injuries to be consistent with abuse.

Anderson admitted he was the child's caregiver the night before, that the child was fussy, and that he had drunk three-fourths of a bottle of whiskey.