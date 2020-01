The Timberwolves lost 106-104 Wednesday night in Milwaukee to the Bucks. The Wolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague due to injuries to all 3. Minnesota was led in scoring by Shabazz Napier with 22 points and Gorgui Dieng with 15 points.

Minnesota falls to 12-21 and will host Golden State at 7 p.m. tonight, pregame on WJON at 6:30.