Brooklyn Park Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Arson

ST. PAUL – A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit arson of the Great Health and Nutrition store in St. Paul.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, 20-year-old Samuel Frey, and his co-conspirators, including co-defendant 20-year-old McKenzy DeGidio Dunn, and Conspirator 1 (who was 17 years old at the time of the arson), joined other people who had gathered near the Great Health and Nutrition store at 1360 University Avenue West, in St. Paul.

Frey and his co-conspirators arrived together and walked through multiple businesses before they arrived inside the Great Health and Nutrition retail store. While inside the store, Frey took a bottle of hand sanitizer and poured the contents onto a downed shelving unit located on the floor. Frey then lit paper on fire and placed the flaming paper where he had poured the contents of a hand sanitizer bottle. Frey applied additional hand sanitizer in an attempt to accelerate the fire.

The Great Health and Nutrition store sustained fire damage.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, after May 28, 2020, Frey spoke with co-defendant Dunn and with Conspirator 1 each on at least one occasion. Frey instructed them to lie to law enforcement by saying that another person had supposedly started the fire.

On October 26, 2020, Dunn pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

On May 10, 2021, a judge sentenced Dunn to three years of probation and $31,578 in restitution.

Frey’s sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.