Bridge Work to Cause Traffic Slowdowns on I-94 Near Collegeville

Getty Images

COLLEGEVILLE -- Traffic slowdowns can be expected along Interstate 94 at Stearns County Road 159 near Collegeville next week.

Starting Monday, crews will be making repairs to the County Road 159 overpass.

The work will force the closure of the bridge over I-94 requiring a detour. However, I-94 will remain open with intermittent lane closures starting after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

While the bridge is closed, crews will resurface the bridge deck, replace the bridge approach panels and make other repairs.

