Boy Drowns at Minnesota State Park

SCANDIA, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has drowned at a Minnesota state park northwest of the Twin Cities.

Reports say first responders were called to William O'Brien State Park near Scandia on Friday afternoon on a report of a boy missing in the St. Croix River.

A host of agencies searched for the boy. He was found about an hour and a half after the search began and rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the boy.

Filed Under: drowning, state park
Categories: AP Stories, State/Regional News
