UPDATE: Man Dies At Hospital After Being Pulled From Avon Lake

AVON -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the man who was pulled from an Avon lake Saturday has died.

He's been identified as 20-year-old Steven Boose, of Chicago, Illinois died at St. Cloud hospital early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Boose went missing in the swim area at Middle Spunk Lake. The Stearns County Water Patrol was called in and diver found Boose under the water.

The sheriff's office says Boose was here visiting family members. The case remains under investigation.