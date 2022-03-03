Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner.

As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.

In 2020, a New York couple renovating their century-old farmhouse found 66 bottles of Prohibition-era whiskey hidden in the walls. Their story quickly went viral as they shared their discovery on social media.

A Minnesota homeowner in Bloomington recently found a 30-year old "time capsule" of his own. While tearing out some walls in his basement, Reddit user u/Hickspy found a hand-written note from a previous owner. He estimates it was written in 1991.

"Tore down some walls in my basement, found a letter from the previous owners, written in 1991," he captioned a photo of the letter he found.

(If photo above does not show, refresh page or click here)

"I hope you...enjoy living here as we have," the letter -- written in cursive -- reads in part. It goes on to list a few "historical comments" of the time it was written.

"Arne Carlson is the governor." Carlson was Minnesota's 37th governor from 1991-1999.

"The North Stars made it to the Stanley Cup this year." Minnesota's former NHL team made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 1990-1991 season before the team was moved to Dallas, Texas in 1993.

"Twins are playing at the Dome (as are the Vikings)." The Metrodome served as the home of the Minnesota Twins from 1982 to 2009 and the Vikings from 1982 to 2013.

Get our free mobile app

"Bloomington is the 3rd largest city in the state." According to the 2020 Census, Bloomington is now the fourth largest city in Minnesota behind Minneapolis, St. Paul and Rochester.

"Price of gas is 1.13/gallon." As of March 3, 2022 the average price of gas per gallon in Minnesota is $3.48.

"Movies are $6." Presumably, that price is for seeing a movie at the theater, which seems comparable to prices today, depending on the theater. The letter appears to be signed by Melissa, Connie, Marshall, Dave and Kristi. Many have taken to the comment section to share their own memories of 1991. Read the full Reddit post here.

$2 MILLION PAGODA HOME IN RED WING

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee