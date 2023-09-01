Bizarre Bazaar Saturday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A celebration of all things strange and unusual happens Saturday at Centennial Park in St. Cloud.

The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar is an opportunity for people to shop local vendors and find very unique items.

Organizer Rebecca Jackson says the bazaar came about after she tried selling items at some larger sci-fi and comic conventions in the region.

If you look at some of the bigger places, like the huge comic cons down the cities or the oddities convention or horror-con, they charge a vendor several hundred dollars for a space. I want to keep it local and affordable.

Shoppers can visit several different kinds of jewelry makers, from resin and wire-wrap to bone art, alongside tarot card readers and other dreamwork and Reiki healers.

Jackson says the bazaar is a chance to experience something new.

I think anybody should attend the Granite City bizarre bazaar because we are promoting local makers. These are your neighbors. Come meet new people, and maybe try something new like tarot or Reiki, and try some new foods.

The Bizarre Bazaar runs tomorrow (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. until dusk at Centennial Park in St. Cloud.



