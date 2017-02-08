Bittman A Candidate For Superintendent Position In Elk River

ELK RIVER - Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Dan Bittman is a candidate for the superintendent job in Elk River.

School District 728, which operates schools in Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman, is interviewing six candidates this week.

Full List:

Mr. William L. Gronseth - Superintendent, Duluth Public Schools

Dr. Stephen C. Flisk - Deputy Chief of Schools, Minneapolis Public Schools

Dr. Michael S. Funk - Superintendent, Albert Lea Area Schools

Dr. Brenda S. Lewis - Assistant Superintendent, Rochester Public Schools

Dr. Daniel T. Bittman - Superintendent, Sauk Rapids-Rice School District

Dr. LaDarla L. Haws - Superintendent, Racine Unified School District (Wisconsin)

The school board will narrow the field to two or three finalists after Wednesday.

Bittman has been the superintendent at Sauk Rapids-Rice since 2010. He was named the 2016 Superintendent Of The Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.