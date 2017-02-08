Bittman A Candidate For Superintendent Position In Elk River
ELK RIVER - Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Dan Bittman is a candidate for the superintendent job in Elk River.
School District 728, which operates schools in Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman, is interviewing six candidates this week.
Full List:
Mr. William L. Gronseth - Superintendent, Duluth Public Schools
Dr. Stephen C. Flisk - Deputy Chief of Schools, Minneapolis Public Schools
Dr. Michael S. Funk - Superintendent, Albert Lea Area Schools
Dr. Brenda S. Lewis - Assistant Superintendent, Rochester Public Schools
Dr. Daniel T. Bittman - Superintendent, Sauk Rapids-Rice School District
Dr. LaDarla L. Haws - Superintendent, Racine Unified School District (Wisconsin)
The school board will narrow the field to two or three finalists after Wednesday.
Bittman has been the superintendent at Sauk Rapids-Rice since 2010. He was named the 2016 Superintendent Of The Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
Elk River's previous superintendent retired last June. Former St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Bruce Watkins has been doing the job on an interim basis.