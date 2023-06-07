Bike Rodeo Season Begins Wednesday In Waite Park

As the parent of a five-year-old I am always looking for things to keep him busy and active. One of the things we tried last year, and found out he really loved, were bike rodeos.

If you have never been to a bike rodeo, it is a lot of fun for the kids. We went to one in Sartell and another in Waite Park and while both had different layouts, my son must have done a hundred laps at each with a giant smile on his face the whole time.

The Sartell course featured a track made of cones with obstacles, an intersection with a stop sign and, of course, a roundabout. It is Sartell after all.

The Waite Park bike rodeo featured a downhill aspect with cones to weave around along with other obstacles. In addition, my son got to pick out a new helmet thanks to the Waite Park Police Department.

We will be in Waite Park this afternoon for the bike rodeo they hold as part of Family Fun Fest. The event is scheduled to run from 2-5 p.m. as part of a full day of family fun in Waite Park.

In addition to the rodeo, Wednesday's schedule includes inflatables, train tours, cookie decorating and more. The full schedule of events can be found AT THIS LINK.

As a parent, these free events are truly priceless and I definitely appreciate the area cities hosting them as my kid has a blast every time.