Big Ten Postpones Fall Sports Season, Hope to Play in Spring

MINNEAPOLIS -- There will be no Gopher football played this fall.

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday they are postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments.

The decision is a result of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says there was too much uncertainty and risk to allow their student athletes to compete.

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The sports affected by this announcement include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to look at all options, including the possibility of playing in the spring.

Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.