The Minnesota Golden Gophers went into Iowa, and out Iowa'd Iowa, winning 12-10 on Saturday and claiming Floyd of Rosedale. It had been 24 years since the Gophers had gone into Iowa City and came home with Floyd. Here are some of the notable things that have happened between the two wins.

May 2000 - India's population hits 1 billion

January 2001 - Wikipedia was launched

February 2002 - Tom Brady wins his first of 7 Super Bowls

November 2003 - Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes California's Governor

October 2004 - Boston Red Sox win 1st World Series since 1918

June 2005 - The website Reddit is formed

August 2006 - Pluto is demoted to a Dwarf Planet

January 2007 - iPhone is introduced

2008 - Tesla Roadster launched, as the first mass-production lithium-ion battery electric car

January 2009 - Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is launched

2010 - The iPad is released and Instagram is launched

May 2011 Osama bin Laden shot dead

April 2012 - Candy Crush Saga released

September 2013 - Grand Theft Auto V released

2015 - Liquid water found on Mars

2016 - Pokemon Go released

August 2017 - A solar eclipse passes through the contiguous US for the first time since 1918

2019 Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burns

January 2020 - The United Kingdom formally withdraws from the European Union

January 2021 - Wikipedia turns 20 years old

April 2022 - Elon Musk purchases Twitter

October 21, 2023 - Gophers go into Iowa City and win

There are a lot of things that happened over the last 24 years since a win in Iowa City, even the Gophers football team has undergone several changes since 1999.

There have been 5 head coaches since the Glen Mason win in 1999. Tim Brewster, Jeff Horton, Jerry Kill, Tracy Claeys, and now P.J. Fleck.

I can only hope that the Gophers don't go another 24 years without winning in Iowa City.

