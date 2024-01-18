Two People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township.

An SUV driven by 79-year-old Arthur Grimlie of Big Lake was trying to turn onto Highway 10 from County Road 81 when his vehicle struck a car.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old Christa Harris, and her passenger 67-year-old Galilee Brooks, both from Duncanville, Texas were taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grimlie and his passenger were not hurt.

