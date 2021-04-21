Beware of this Wild Minnesota Plant

DON'T BE FOOLED

A few years ago, someone told me that in the spring you can find wild asparagus growing along roadways and ditches, and I thought, "Cool! I'll go find some and make it for supper." I began walking down the road, through the ditch, in the woods, and never did find what I was looking for. Unfortunately for me, I found something a lot less appealing.

Get our free mobile app

THE WORST RASH EVER

I started feeling a little 'itchy.' By the next day, my skin was bubbling on my arms. It was itchy and irritating, so I thought, I must have poison ivy. I tried to clean it the best I could and used some poison ivy/oak topical to remove what I thought was simply a bad case of Poison Ivy or Oak.

HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF 'WILD PARSNIP?'

What I actually ended up getting into was Wild Parsnip. You do NOT want to mess with it. It was probably one of the most miserable experiences I've ever had. I remember that I would get in the shower, and put the water on as hot as I could...basically scaulding the areas on my arm, my chest, my rear end...it was all over me. The hotter the water, the more it burned...but then I would freeze it with cold water, and I would be comfortable for about two hours.

MY FIX IS NOT RECOMMENDED

I don't believe this is what's recommended; but it was the only way I could find relief. I ended up having it all summer.

Don't let those little yellow flowers fool you. Don't pick them either! If you run across it, you need to let the Minnesota DNR know about it and learn how to get rid of it if at all possible.

Find more information about Wild Parsnip by clicking HERE. You've been warned.