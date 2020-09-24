Best Buy Hiring for the Holidays, Offering $15 An Hour
MINNEAPOLIS -- Best Buy is hiring for the holidays. The electronics retailer says they need to hire thousands of employees across the country.
All of its stores will host job fairs Thursday and Friday and also on October 3rd and 4th for seasonal positions.
Best Buy says they are offering a minimum of $15 an hour starting pay.
Job types include sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, and car installation technicians.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app