Benton, Stearns County Each Report 1 COVID Related Death

ST. PAUL -- Another 50 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Of those deaths Stearns County had one (a person in their 80s) and Benton County had one (a person in their 60s). The statewide death total is at 5,774.

Another 9 people were admitted to the hospital, with one person needing to be admitted into the ICU.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,504 new cases of the coronavirus.

Locally, Stearns County had 37 new cases, Benton County had 15 and Sherburne County had 10.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 440,300 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.