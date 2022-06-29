UPDATE: Person of Interest In Drone Incident Cleared

RICE -- A person of interest in some suspicious drone activity in Watab Township Monday night has been cleared.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they identified and spoke with the person involved in the complaint earlier Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Heck says this was a poorly thought out effort to get footage for use on social media rather than an attempt to engage in criminal activity.

On Monday, authorities responded to the former King's Inn property after a woman and five children were fishing from the shore when one of the kids noticed a drone coming out of a wooded area and flew above the group for a short time before flying away. A short time later the drone returned, this time dropping a bag of candy near the kids.

Witnesses at the scene saw a man in a black SUV parked in the northern portion of the property at the same time the drone was seen flying in the area. The vehicle quickly left following the second drone flight.