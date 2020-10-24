Benton and Stearns Counties Report More COVID-19 Deaths Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,268 new cases on Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 2,328 and 132,122.

Locally, Stearns County reported two more deaths, residents in their 70s and 80s, along with 72 new cases. Benton County reported one additional death of a resident in their 80s and 11 new cases.

Sherburne County added 36 confirmed cases.

Health officials say nearly 2,650,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota.